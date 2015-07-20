The iconic navy blue dress that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton wore for her engagement announcement can be yours – again! The Issa London style that flew off the shelves five years ago is now back in stock with a price tag of £575, which is just under $900.
Kate donned the wrap-style 'Phylis' dress by Issa in 2010, when she and William revealed their wedding news to reporters at St. James's Palace. The bride-to-be looked flawless in the elegant silk design which was in a blue tone that perfectly set off her sapphire engagement ring, once owned by Princess Diana.
The 'Phylis' dress is back on sale, retailing for just under $900 Photo: Getty Images
Issa London and British department store Harvey Nichols announced the news on Twitter, sharing a photo of the chic number alongside the caption: "First seen on the Duchess of Cambridge, @IssaLondon's Phylis dress tops our wish lists."
Proving to be a hot item five years after the royal couple confirmed their wedding news at St. James' Palace, it's safe to say the dress is now a bona fide classic.
It was after the big announcement in 2010 that the "Kate effect" really took off, with fans rushing to copy the brunette beauty's style, even before she became a member of the royal family. Brands such as Beulah London, L.K.Bennett and Alexander McQueen have all gotten a boost from the Duchess wearing their clothing.
Kate's first-born Prince George is also fast becoming a trend-setter. The youngster, who turns 2 this week, is known for his adorable outfits, which, like his mom Kate's clothing, is nearly always a sell-out.