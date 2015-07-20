Sam Smith can now add model to his resume. The 23-year-old crooner debuted photos from his campaign for Balenciaga. "The Stay With Me" singer is the new face for the French fashion house and their 2015 Fall/Winter menswear campaign. In the black and white photos taken by Josh Olins, Sam is wearing tailored suits and shirts from designer Alexander Wang's latest designs.

Photo: Instagram/@samsmithworld

Sam caused a social media frenzy when he revealed that he landed his first ever high fashion campaign, posting a behind the scenes photo from the shoot on his Instagram page. "Ladies and gentlemen. The time has come for my first ever collaboration with a fashion house. You ready?" the "Money on my Mind" singer wrote to his 3.2 million followers next to the preview video from his campaign.

He added: "So honoured and ecstatic to announce my collaboration with @BALENCIAGA on the upcoming autumn/winter menswear collection! You'll be able to see my full campaign very soon. So happy."

So honoured and ecstatic to announce my collaboration with @balenciaga on the upcoming FW15 Menswear campaign!!!! #Balenciaga A video posted by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jul 15, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

It's been a busy few months for Sam, who has floored fans with his incredible weight loss. The star kicked off his new diet and dropped about 14 lbs. in just two weeks, attributing his success to nutritional therapist Amelia Freer and her book Eat. Nourish. Glow.

Since then, the "Lay Me Down" singer has been sharing snippets of his healthier lifestyle with photos of vegetable-filled meals, as well as glimpses of his workouts. The singer has been taking a playful approach and recently shared a photo of himself at the gym looking tired, surrounded by weights. "Gym is kicking my ass today," he quipped in the caption.

Sam also recently shared a 'before and after' style photo montage with a picture of himself last year on stage alongside one of his performances this year. "2014-2015 – a lot has changed haha," he captioned the image.