As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the teen classic Clueless, it's inevitable that our minds drift back to the amazing outfits iconic character Cher Horowitz, played to perfection by Alicia Silverstone, rocked in the 1995 film. Her platform-outfitted soles forever changed our, like, fashion sense.

Through Alicia's breakout performance as a well-intentioned, wardrobe-obsessed valley girl, viewers were immediately swept into a satirized candy-colored version of Jane Austen's Emma, complete with a posse of impeccably-dressed misfits.

CLICK THE IMAGE FOR OUR 5 'CLUELESS' FASHION LESSONS

Cher's extensive wardrobe was the stuff of fashion dreams Photo: Paramount

Decades later, the cult film has proven itself ageless. It's style is recreated on the runway, in music videos (who can forget Britney Spears' plaid miniskirt and platforms in "...Baby, One More Time," or Iggy Azalea’s Clueless-themed "Fancy" video?) and, even better, real life.

Girls star Lena Dunham recalls emulating Cher, Dionne and co. throughout elementary school, saying, “It was such a big deal to me that I wore knee socks and a mini-backpack to school every single day of fifth grade, ” she told the New York Times.

The 1990s style from the movie inspires modern stars from Lena Dunham to Iggy Azalea Photo: Paramount

And with the release of the new book As If: The Oral History of Clueless, fans are now privy to insights from the cast and creator of one of the 90s most monumental cultural phenomenons. In her new book, author Jen Chaney celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary by connecting with creator Amy Heckerling (who will be adapting Clueless for the stage), as well as the original cast and crew, to reflect on the film and its cultural impact. You probably didn't know that both Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow were considered for the starring role, and that Paul Rudd originally auditioned to play Murray?

While we, admittedly, may never be on Cher’s sartorial level — if anyone out there actually has a Polarioid-based, computerized closet, consider us totally buggin’ — we've got five style tips we picked up from the ultimate queen bee. Click any image to see our gallery of fashionable lessons!

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO SEE WHAT WE LEARNED FROM CHER'S STYLE

Cher showed us the importance of a good makeover Photo: Paramount