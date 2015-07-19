The ultimate complement to summer’s scorching temps is white-hot ensembles, and fashion lovers like Alicia Vikander, Kate Beckinsale and Rachel McAdams were game to play blank canvas this week.

Kate doubled up on the trends in an off-shoulder design by Bec and Bridge paired with reptile-print Kurt Geiger pumps at the press night for The Mentalists in London. Out in Los Angeles, Southpaw star Rachel channeled her sweet side in a bell-sleeved lace creation by Zuhair Murad at the film’s California premiere.

Anna Karenina star Alicia celebrated Comic-Con in a fashion forward two-piece ensemble by Rosetta Getty featuring a wrap-around crop top and high-waisted culottes.

Pastel tones also ruled this week as Gabrielle Union, Solange Knowles, Charli XCX and Elle Fanning all opted for lightened-up versions of their favorite hues. Especially noteworthy was Charli's subtle homage to fashion classic Clueless at Juicy Couture’s UK fragrance launch, where she wore a tweed skirt suit by the brand and added her signature dose of funk in the form of contrasting sunglasses and a bright-red pout.



