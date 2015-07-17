Beyoncé's assistant has best style inspiration: 'It's cool to learn from her'

As personal assistant to Beyoncé Knowles, one of the most famous music stars today, it's safe to say that Sam Greenberg has a cool job. But what are the fashion rules when you're Queen B's right-hand woman? In an interview with Vogue, Sam reveals what it's like to work with her stylish boss, and how she manages to fit in everything she needs on her travels.

Attending the Grammys with Beyoncé earlier this year Photo: Getty Images

"I try to blend in the background as much as possible," she told the magazine. "I think that in this job it is about looking clean and looking cool, and not trying to be too much in the spotlight because that isn't why you're there."

It's not only Sam taking fashion tips from her boss. Once in a while it goes the other way too. "For me, the fun of it is walking in and seeing that B’s stylist has pulled something from what I have or vice versa," she said. "It is a cool experience to learn from her and curate my taste along with hers because she is quite the style icon."

With so much traveling, Sam, seen here in New York in May has perfected the art of packing Photo: Getty Images

Accompanying Beyoncé to the Grammys, Sam wore "a pair of black jeans, a black tank top, and then I put on my Stuart Weitzman thigh-high Highland boots. They make my outfit a bit nicer, but still comfortable and functional."



Sam's job involves a lot of traveling so learning how to pack well is key. With so much practice, she has perfected the art of fitting in what she needs. "I showed up my first day of the job ready to go on tour with two huge suitcases, a small wheel carry-on, a carry-on for my shoulder and my purse," she shared. "I soon learned that was not going to be an effective way to travel and ended up cutting it down."



Now, she continued: "I pack up one to two suitcases and drag those around with me everywhere I go, and then I bring a carry-on with me. If I have a smaller trip I just throw stuff in there so I can run out. Basically, I am always ready to travel: so I have a bag already packed and ready-to-go."