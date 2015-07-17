'Clueless' costume designer Mona May reflects for 20th anniversary

It’s hard to believe that Clueless is actually celebrating its 20th anniversary. Not only did the film introduce the world to Cher Horowitz, her best friend Dionne and the rest of her posh Beverly Hills gang, it introduced a generation to a timeless world of fashion, and of course the infamous Alaia dress.

The fashion wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the film’s costume designer Mona May. Twenty years later, Mona sat down with Harpers Bazzar to talk about the movie and the costumes' staying power, what the film meant to her and who she still keeps in contact with after all these years.

Photo: Getty Images

Even though some of the 90s fashion seen in the film is making a swift comeback, Mona didn’t image during the filming that her clothes or the movie would have such an impact. “I have to say I am surprised about the staying power after all,” she told the magazine. “I’m not surprised at the aesthetic in a sense. I feel like there’s something about my point of view that has proven very timeless.”

Clueless was Mona’s first studio feature. When she signed on to do the film, she had no agent or steady work. ‘I was a small fish in a big pond and it put me on the map instantly,” she shared. “It made my name, and I got an agent. I haven’t stopped working since then. The most fun of all is I got to have an amazing creative career.”

Photo: Getty Images

Mona made her mark in the fashion world dressing some of today’s biggest stars like Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Donald Faison in the beginning of their careers. To everyone’s surprise, she is still rolling with one of her Clueless homies.

“Alicia is such a great friend still to this day,” she said. “I admire her, she’s made such a great life for herself. Amy has such a knack for finding stars, look at Paul Rudd, he’s huge now.”

Mona also shared the very exciting news that she would be working with the films director Amy Heckerling to reprise some of the top designs for the musical. “She’s my true hero, and now I get to work with her for Clueless the musical. I can’t wait!’"