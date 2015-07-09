Pippa Middleton wows at Wimbledon in geometric print Carolina Herrera

Like her sister Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton is known for her perfectly preppy style, pastel colors and gentle floral prints. But the 31-year-old changed up her signature style as she stepped out at Wimbledon 2015 on Thursday.



The pretty brunette was sporting a monochrome geometric print top and pants from Carolina Herrera as she arrived at Centre Court to watch the women’s semi-finals.

A stylish new look for the brunette Photo: Getty Images



Pippa further steered away from her trademark look by swapping her usual blow dried locks for loose waves, a center part and braids. She topped off the look with aviator sunglasses, black espadrille wedges and a white clutch.



She wasn't alone in looking über-cool at the tennis match – also cutting a super chic figure was her and Kate's bearded brother James Middleton, who looked dapper in a light grey suit.

Pippa was joined by her brother James Photo: Getty Images



The pair had attended Wimbledon earlier in the week, the day after their niece Princess Charlotte’s christening. For that outing, Pippa wore a pastel-hued floral print dress that she teamed with espadrille wedges and a tan fringed handbag from designer Dee Ocleppo. She was seated separately to her brother, who was making a rare public appearance with his girlfriend of two years, British TV host Donna Air.

Pippa is a huge tennis fan and last month she attended the Aegon Championships at the Queen’s Club in London modeling her own design - a limited edition Tabitha Webb dress that she has created to raise funds for the British Hart Foundation. The floral print dress has a matching scarf and comes with a price tag of £295.