The film Magic Mike XXL is all about hunks like Channing Tatum taking their clothes off, but it was what the leading ladies had on at the London premiere for the flick that had everyone talking. Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Channing's wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum all dressed to impress at the glitzy event on Tuesday, looking effortlessly stylish in their ensembles.

Amber Heard turned heads in the Emilio Pucci gown Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard led the stylish charge, looking every inch the scarlet siren in a glamorous red floor-length Emilio Pucci gown. The dress included tiered ruffles and a plunging back, with a long black ribbon to keep the halter neck straps tied together. The 29-year-old also upped the beauty stakes for the evening, wearing her glossy blonde tresses into an edgy braided updo, left slightly disheveled for laid back chic.

Although husband Johnny Depp was not present at the premiere, the young actress was not left flying solo throughout the evening – she was joined by Channing on the red carpet and the pair were spotted sharing a laugh.

Channing Tatum with wife Jenna at the premiere Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Jenna Dewan-Tatum was dazzling as she braved the heatwave to support her husband, who has co-produced the film. The 34-year-old turned to style maestro Zuhair Murad, who has dressed stars including Angelina Jolie, for her show-stopping white long-sleeved jumpsuit with black bejeweled embellishment and a belted waist.

Jada Pinkett-Smith wowed in Balmain Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett-Smith also made quite the impression in a sparkling outfit as she mingled with her Magic Mike co-stars including Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello. The mother-of-two, who is married to Hollywood actor Will Smith, gave fans a glimpse of her enviably toned legs in an edgy strapless black minidress by Balmain.

She also showed off her high fashion credentials with her accessories, complementing her look with a pair of black strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti which featured sequined detailing on the heels for a glamorous finish.