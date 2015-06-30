At 45, Naomi Campbell proves she's not slowing down her modeling career any time soon as new pics were released for her new sultry campaign for La Perla. The supermodel was dazzling as she showed off her incredible figure in pieces from the lingerie giant's Made to Measure Atelier Autumn/Winter 2015 collection.

In the first image shot by photography duo Mert & Marcus, Naomi flaunts her enviably toned figure in a show-stopping gold metallic cut-out one piece swimsuit, showing off her natural beauty with barely-there make-up.

In the second striking snap, Naomi rocks a full-length bodysuit with a bodice featuring a plunging neckline and a sheer lace skirt. It's not the first time that the British beauty has worn the ensemble – back in January she stormed the catwalk in the edgy outfit for La Perla's show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

And Naomi has been wowing her fans a lot this week; the striking campaign comes just a few days after she rocked the Givenchy menswear runway, leading a host of models including Kendall Jenner, Candice Swanepoel and Bradley Cooper's love Irina Shayk.

The London-born star was every inch a modeling legend in an oversized black and white striped blazer paired with black stockings and ankle boots, as well as stacks of silver necklaces.

There's no doubt that Naomi is an icon, and fans were delighted earlier this year when it was announced that she would be getting her own web series with Yahoo called I Am Naomi Campbell, to give a behind-the-scenes look at her day-to-day life.

"I think there's something so unpredictable and… spontaneous about her," said Yahoo Style editor-in-chief Joe Zee said in a statement. "But my favorite part about Naomi is that a lot of people don't know how hysterical she is, full of bites. You've seen her on TV before and she's always so funny and really engaging."