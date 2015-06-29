Fashionable me! Sandra Bullock wears 'Minions' shoes to L.A. premiere

Sandra Bullock showed she’s happy to trample on Minions in real life, not just in the movies. At the premiere of the new animated movie Minions on Saturday in Los Angeles, the actress, who plays the voice of the villainous character Scarlett Overkill, stepped out in a pair of shoes inspired by the bright yellow critters.

Photo: Getty Images

Custom made for Sandra, 50, by designer Rupert Sanderson, the “minion yellow” suede heels feature the distinctive Minion eye made of black and white patent leather on the pointed toe and heel, with a line connecting the two.

Creating shoes based on a movie character was a first for Rupert, whose past fans have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Carey Mulligan and Rachel McAdams. “It has been a scream making a one--off pair of shoes for ‘big boss’ Sandra!” he said.

- From the yellow carpet dazzling Sandra Bullock's custom Rupert Sanderson's minion pump #rupertsanderson #minionspremiere #LA #custommade #minionlove Una foto publicada por Rupert Sanderson (@rupertsanderson) el 27 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 12:10 PDT

The shoes weren’t the only way the Gravity star got into the spirit of the film at the premiere. Bullock’s sleeveless black dress also featured a swipe of Minion-yellow across the chest.

Although the Minions may hail from an animated family film, these little yellow creatures certainly have adult appeal. The U.K. department store Selfridge’s launched a Bello Yellow collection this month, which includes a similar pair of Sanderson-designed Minion shoes made out of printed satin that retail for a whopping $824.

A minions-themed silk dress by designer Giles Deacon will set you back around $2,400 Photo: Selfridges

In tribute to the film’s London scenes, the Selfridge’s collection also includes pieces by other British designers, such as Giles Deacon, who designed a minion-eye silk dress that sells for $2,472 and an eye-print cotton jersey T-shirt that sells for $78.

Highlighting the influence that the Despicable Me and Minions films have had on pop culture, Pantone, the global color authority, has created and named a color after the brightly-colored creatures.

The popular characters have inspired not just fashion but also a new Pantone color Photo: Getty Images

“Color is contextual and right now there is a desire for colors that are more vibrant and uplifting. This is especially the case with the yellows, so given the worldwide popularity of the Minions, it seemed only natural to name a color after a character for the first time in our history,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. “When developing the color, we worked directly with the animation team at Illumination, and we thoughtfully considered the characters’ aura to ensure PANTONE Minion Yellow is the exact right hue.”