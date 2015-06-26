Prince George effect in full force causing Crocs massive sales increase

By George, he's done it again! Prince George continues to show anything he is seen wearing turns into mega profits for the companies — including Crocs. The 23-month old melted hearts around the world as he enjoyed a day out with Kate Middleton to watch his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry play in a game of polo.

As he ran around the field and had fun with his family, spectators took notice of his little ensemble as well as his footwear of choice. The young royal is following in his style icon mother's footsteps causing a massive spike in sales for the Crocs shoes.

"Since the HRH Prince George was spotted wearing Crocs’ Crocband shoe in navy, our size 2 sold out immediately!" Crocs' UK & Ireland Country Manager Scott Lucas tells HELLO! Online. "The shoes have since become a best-seller, thanks to what we’re calling the ‘Prince George effect’."

Crocs has also seen a 16-fold increase in sales of their shoes on online retailer site Amazon. The team first found out about Prince George’s Crocs shoes as pictures began to spread like wildfire. "The pictures of Prince George in his Crocs were everywhere, from the U.K. to America and Australia to France” Scott explains. "It was fantastic to see and obviously everyone at Crocs is happy to see Prince George wearing the shoes!"

It comes as no surprise that George has caused such a surge in sales - when the The Crocs Kids's navy blue Crocband shoes he wore were identified, they almost immediately sold out in size 2.

The young Prince continually makes a big impact in sales for the brands which he wears – every time he is spotted in his sweet outfits, the items sell out within hours of being identified, with fans dubbing it the 'George Effect.'

George isn't the only royal making waves in the fashion industry – his mother has fashionistas around the globe dashing to buy her ensembles. 'The Kate Effect' was in full force after the Duchess left the Lindo Wing after giving birth to her and William's second child Princess Charlotte in May, wearing a bespoke yellow printed Jenny Packham dress. The fact that the dress was one-of-a-kind didn't stop royal enthusiasts – online retailer eBay noted a 208 percent increase in the sale of yellow dresses as women around the world tried to recreate Kate's elegant look.