Rolling Stone Keith Richards' granddaughter Ella is new face of Burberry

Ella Richards, granddaughter of The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, is the new face of Burberry. Photographed by Mario Testino, the 18-year-old channels bohemian chic as she models for the British heritage brand's Autumn/Winter 2015 campaign.

Ella Richards (right) stars in Burberry's Autumn-Winter 2015 campaign

The rising star joins a line-up of models including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, all of whom have starred in previous campaigns for the brand.

"It's such a great compliment because they are all such iconic and successful women, and they have such stellar careers," she told Style.com, speaking about joining the impressive list. "I'm really flattered to be working with Burberry – they have a great heritage of iconic campaigns, and the clothes are so beautifully designed."

Ella walking for Tommy Hilfiger during Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

The young model also opened up about what it was like working with the brand's creative director, Christopher Bailey.

"Christopher was very sweet and involved, and he really made me feel comfortable," she said. "He was so friendly and took time to talk to everyone on the set and make sure everyone was comfortable."

It comes as no surprise that the British beauty has landed the coveted role – she has already been making waves in the industry. Not only has she previously walked for Burberry as well as other designers including Sonia Rykiel and Tommy Hilfiger, but last season she wowed when she was revealed as one of the faces of Tom Ford's Spring-Summer 2015 campaign.

Grandfather Keith Richards is one of the world's most famous rock stars Photo: Getty Images

Signed by Storm Models, who also represent Kate Moss, Ella also revealed she hopes to follow in the supermodel's footsteps. She has had such a long and successful career, and I find her work to be very creative and inspiring."

Ella isn't the first member of the Rolling Stones family to conquer the world of fashion – Mick Jagger's daughter Georgia May Jagger is also a model and has worked with major designers including Mulberry and Fendi.

