Chis Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard may be the Hollywood heavyweights in the box office smash Jurassic World, but it was a pair of heels that did the real heavy lifting. The starlet donned a pair of 3.5 inch nude Sam Edelman Camdyn heels throughout the movie tromping over rugged terrain and being chased by dinosaurs.

“I feel so capable,” Bryce told People. “Before, I would think to myself, Oh my gosh, if I have heels on and there’s a disaster, what am I going to do? Now even if something happens, and I’m in heels, I’ll be okay.”

Bryce Dallas Howard ran around in heels with co-star Chris Pratt Photo: Getty Images

She had the option to wear spray-painted platform sneakers, but the 34-year-old said those actually hurt her more than the heels. “I was running through the jungle in really deep mud, and I wore those [wedged sneakers] and tweaked my ankle,” added Bryce. “The rest of the time, I just wore heels and they were not difficult to run in at all. The whole time, I didn’t get one blister!”

To prepare for the tedious task, the starlet did specific exercises. "I just became completely fixated on having the strongest ankles imaginable," she explained. "I'd put my foot on [a wooden platform] and do calf raises and then stay on my tippy toe and do squats. Then I'd turn perpendicular and exercise each side of my foot. Just to practice the stabilizing muscles."

Bryce wore Sam Edelman pumps throughout the film Photo: Amazon

Bryce's character Claire Dearing, an operations manager who works at the dinosaur theme park, faced criticism from some saying her role was sexist, but it was the shoes that fans used as her defense. "Just read a critic say Jurrasic World was sexist due to Bryce Dallas Howards shoes," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Her character RAN THE FREAKING PARK."

Feel like saving the world yourself in some heels? The pumps are available for $100 online.