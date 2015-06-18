Harper Beckham's donated clothes go on sale, fans line up at 6 a.m.

We'd all love to get our hands on Victoria Beckham's wardrobe, but who knew fans would go crazy for her daughter Harper's duds as well? There was a frenzy in London this morning as people flocked to buy the tot's donated outfits. With opening hours not until 10 a.m., Mary's Living and Giving Shop for Save the Children saw a line starting at 6 a.m. "Today has been a bit crazy," a representative for the boutique told HELLO!.

Fans lined up at 6am to snag Harper's clothes Photo: Getty Images



"People started queuing at 6 a.m. The store opened at 10 a.m. and the first sale of Harper's clothes went through at 10:05 a.m.," she added. "In just a couple of hours, we've already sold half of Harper's outfits and have raised thousands of pounds, which is wonderful. We are expecting the 25 outfits to be completely sold out within a few hours."

Victoria Beckham curated the 25 outfits for the charity Photo: Save the Children





It was revealed earlier this month that Harper's mom Victoria had curated 25 outfits from the stylish tot's wardrobe to sell as part of Save the Children's Fashion Saves Lives sale. Victoria took designer items including Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Roksanda Illincic, Stella McCartney and Chloé to make the complete outfits. "I am delighted to be supporting the wonderful work of Save the Children through the Fashion Saves Lives Sale," said Victoria.

One of the outfits up for grabs Photo: Save the Children





"As a mother, I passionately believe that all children, wherever they live, have the right to a happy healthy life," the mom of four continued. "Everyone out there can do their part by purchasing or donating, ensuring children all around the world have the opportunity of a brighter future."



One hundred percent of the profits raised will go toward Save the Children, who work to save children's lives and fight for their rights. Prices will start at $400 for a dress and shoes and will go up to $795 for complete outfits.

