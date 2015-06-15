Carrie Underwood, Nikki Reed, Rumer Willis are white hot at 2015 CMT Awards

Not only was it the biggest night in country music, but it was also a big night for new mom Carrie Underwood as she made her first red carpet appearance at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville since giving birth to son Isaiah about three months ago. Proving she can rule both the fashion and music worlds, Carrie stunned in a white mini dress showing off her incredible post-baby body and was one of the night's biggest winners.

The 32-year-old led the way in terms of the white-hot trend of the night by donning a Thomas Wylde dress, which she complemented with silver accessories. Stars like Nikki Reed followed suit wearing the same hue, this time in a Kaufmanfranco halter dress featuring cut-outs. Along with her Brian Atwood ‘Besame’ pumps and a Swarovski ‘Spotted Nirvana Star’ clutch, her husband Ian Somerhalder acted as another great accessory for the starlet.

Rumer Willis was also a vision in white wearing a House of CB strapless dress and co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow chose the summery color as well rocking a Mugler gown and Monique Lhuillier bandeau respectively. Even the men got in on the action; country crooner Sam Hunt donned an all-white ensemble for his appearance on the red carpet and later when he won Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Known as one of the most fun awards shows, this year's performances didn't disappoint. Stepping outside the box, Lady Antebellum opened the show with DJ Zedd for an incredible mash up, Justin Bieber made an appearance via a hilarious clip with talk show James Corden, while Carrie performed her song “Little Toy Guns” in a Jani Khosla gown for the first time live at the ceremony.

The blonde beauty also took home all three awards she was nominated for and thanked her husband Mike Fisher and little one during her acceptance speech. “This is my first awards show since little Isaiah has been in the world,” she said. “I’m sure he’s napping on the bus right now, but I should definitely say that he has already inspired me so much as well as has my husband, Mike.”

