Elizabeth Hurley has proven time and time again that her beauty and sexy sense of style have not faded after all of these years. The 50-year-old may play a queen on television, but she has been ruling the fashion world for quite some time.

On the show, she imagines Princess Diana would have dressed similar to her character, Queen Helena. She told HELLO!, "She looked very modern, very fresh."

Liz attended the premiere of her new show Monday Photo: Getty Images

And that is exactly how this British stunner looks in her everyday life as well. The swimwear designer was radiant on the March 9 red carpet for The Royals in NYC. She donned a white one-shouldered Lorena Sarbu dress with sheer side paneling showing off her ample curves.

Always a fan of pink, Liz donned this stunning gown recently Photo: Getty Images

The brunette beauty is very vocal in her advocacy of Breast Cancer Awareness and has an affinity toward pink. She has graced the red carpet many times showing off her flare for color and form-fitting frocks. And who can forget her infamous Versace safety pin dress she wore in 1994? In a poll conducted by the fashion house Debenhams, it was that look that was voted the Best Red Carpet Gown of all time.

In honor of her return to television on March 15, after an eight year hiatus, we take a look back at some of her most memorable fashion moments.

Click on the picture below for more of Liz's best fashion ever:

Photo: Getty Images