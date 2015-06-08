The week's best royal style: Countess of Essex, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima

When you're going to be in the presence of Queen Elizabeth, you better dress to impress. That's exactly what the Countess of Wessex did when she attended the Women's Institute event held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday. Sophie was a vision in white in an elegant knee-length dress with short sleeves and asymmetric hemline as she met members of the organization including the Queen.

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the week Prince Edward's wife also turned heads as she attended an afternoon tea garden party at Buckingham Palace, held by the Duchess of Cornwall, where she wore a striking monochrome number as she mingled with guests.

Elsewhere in the word, leave it to Queen Letizia of Spain to master French fashion. She pulled out all the stops as she joined husband King Felipe VI for a visit to Paris wearing a dazzling burgundy gown with a lace overlay and long sleeves. Looking even more the part, the royal wore her hair up in an elegant chignon and completed the look with a slick of statement red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands won plaudits for her effortlessly chic style as she visited the Rehabilitation Institute Chicago. The mother-of-three turned heads in a cream gown with a matching cropped jacket which featured three-quarter length sleeves. Her beauty look was equally eye-catching, as she styled her blonde locks into a half updo full of volume for a 1960s-esque glamorous finish.

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Victoria of Sweden also topped best-dressed lists around the world during a trip to Lisbon, where she paid a visit to the Volvo Ocean Race Village. The Swedish royal, whose brother Prince Carl Philip is set to tie the knot with Sofia Hellqvist on June 13, wowed in a pretty lilac gown with a ruched bodice. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of strappy cream wedges and and a grey clutch bag, and was spotted holding a cream jacket.

