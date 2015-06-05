It's only been a few days since Kim Kardashian announced she and Kanye West are expecting a second child, but the reality TV queen has already been garnering attention with her glam maternity wardrobe. She wowed with her style while pregnant with her toddler daughter North West, and it looks like the expectant 34-year-old will be sticking to her signature sexy style during this pregnancy, too.

Kim Kardashian wowed in a pink latex Astuko dress Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, during a visit to Nashville for the Hype Energy Drink launch, there was just a peek of her blossoming bump as she poured herself into a pink latex dress with a plunging neckline by Atsuko Kudo. It comes as no surprise that North West's mother turned to designer Atsuko to create the racy gown — he has previously been the creative mind behind her other latex ensembles, including another similar pink design.

While Kim has admitted she is suffering "really bad morning sickness," the Keeping up with the Kardashians star looked as fresh-faced as ever as she met fans alongside racing driver Sergio Perez and she took time to defend against rumors she was having twins. "It's ridiculous rumors," Kim told E! at the event. "I can't wait till my website's up so I can just say whatever I want, when I want."

Later that day, Kim changed into a military-inspired look to travel back to Los Angeles. Not a hair had moved out of place as Kim kept the same make-up and beauty look, completing her ensemble with a pair of tan strappy sandals.

Kim gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump in a maxi dress Photo: Getty Images

The Armenian beauty opened up about her second pregnancy at the CFDA awards earlier this week, where she wore a sheer Proenza Schouler creation hours after it was revealed on an episode of her family's hit reality show that she was expecting another child.

"To be honest, I've had really bad morning sickness, day sickness, night sickness. I can barely get out of bed," she told Us Weekly. "It's a very different type of pregnancy from my first one, but I'm so grateful to be pregnant when we didn't even think it as going to happen. I don't care how sick I am."