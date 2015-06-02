CFDA Awards 2015 best fashion moments: Flats, jumpsuits and feathers

Would you expect anything less than amazing when it comes to the outfits at the 2015 CFDA Awards? Stars like Victoria Beckham, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian dazzled in designer duds at one of the biggest fashion events of the year held at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday.

From all black ensembles to colorful couture, the A-listers were on their style A-game to honor the achievements of designers in a number of categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories.

Photo: Getty Images

Victoria Beckham looked simply elegant in a navy silk plunging top with a fishtail skirt from her own collection. The 41-year-old fashionista was most excited about her jewelry for the evening. 'So happy to have discovered the @LouisaGuinness Gallery," she posted to her 5.4 million followers on Instagram. "Tonight I'm wearing 1976 Boucheron and 1945 Line Vautrin for the #CFDAAwards x vb."

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's favorite accessory was her tiny baby bump she showed off under a black custom Proenza Schouler gown embellished with decorative holes, feathers and slits on the sides. Kanye West coordinated with his reality star wife wearing a black outfit and sneakers. The couple hit the red carpet just hours after announcing they are expecting a second child together, and Caitlyn Jenner made her debut on Vanity Fair.

Photo: Getty Images

Also in black was Vanessa Hudgens who wore a Sachin & Babi dress with a sheer panel and cap sleeves. The Gigi star paired the outfit with black strappy heels and a slicked back bun.

When it came to color, it was pals Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss who ruled the red carpet. Looking statuesque in a gold Michael Kors jumpsuit, Gigi posed with her younger sister Bella, who is making her way into the modeling world as well being featured in Elle fashion spreads.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Karlie opted for a more playful look donning a red and black polka dot DVF dress with a plunging neckline. The 6'1'' supermodel also skipped the heels choosing comfort over couture for the evening in a pair of silver flats. “I think flats are the most chic thing you can wear on the red carpet because it takes extra confidence," Karlie told USA Today at the event. "I think it’s all about how you wear it. Flats are a lot more comfortable, too.”





Photo: Getty Images

January Jones made her way down the carpet in black satin pants and a maroon corset design top with cut outs. Katie Holmes chose a deep green silk floor length Ralph Lauren frock, while Amanda Seyfried took the plunge in beaded gown with black furry straps and a floral pattern.

Chrissy Teigen battled a wardrobe malfunction when the front slit of her white satin sleeveless dress ripped a bit higher than intended. Luckily, the brunette beauty poked fun at the incident posting a picture on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

The main event was hosted by the Late Late Show 's James Corden while Kanye West had his on-stage moment presenting Pharrell Williams with the Fashion Icon award. "I'm sort of like the angrier version of Pharrell," Kanye joked to the audience.

Photo: Getty Images

Also receiving accolades were Betsey Johnson, who was awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won the coveted womenswear designer of the year award on for their understated luxury line The Row.

Photo: Getty Images