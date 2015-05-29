The week's best royal style: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxima, Queen Rania

Traditional elegance was in order this week for the royals, but with a modern twist of course. Queen Rania of Jordan paved the way as she stepped out with King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein to celebrate the country's 69th Independence Day in Amman. She dazzled in a white blouse with billowing sleeves, which she paired with a stunning red maxi-skirt that featured black embroidered detailing and pleats.

Her accessories were equally striking as she opted for a black high waisted belt with a bow, carrying her essentials in a black clutch bag.

Photo: Rex

Meanwhile, the European royals also made an impression with their glamorous ensembles. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dressed up in a red floor-length gown, accessorizing with a sparkling necklace and earrings as she and King Willem-Alexander enjoyed a concert of the Holland Baroque at the Museum of History in Canada.

Photo: Rex

And when it comes to talking about tradition, we can't forget Queen Elizabeth. The royal made a speech at Parliament this week donning a crown for the event and later made the most of the rare sunshine as she headed to a garden party held at Buckingham Palace wearing a colorful fuchsia coat and hat. She completed the look with a pair of white gloves, black loafers and a black patent handbag. Other guests like Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice showed of their classic style by donning iconic hats.