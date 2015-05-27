Ciara has proven herself to be a queen of R&B, and now she's reigning in fashion. Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has chosen the chart-topping singer to star in his new fall/winter 2015 campaign, entitling it, appropriately enough, "Ciara's Kingdom".

Posing amidst sand dunes and against an ocean-tinted wall in the ads, the 29-year-old chanteuse "embodies beauty with a hint of wildness" read a statement by the fashion house, which also described how Ciara's "youthful proud elegance dominates the colors of the scene."

Ciara's "youthful, proud elegance" is on display in the surreal shots

Ciara made her happiness about her new role known, posting an Instagram image of herself wearing a fringed dress from the ads and expressing her adoration for both Roberto Cavalli and the label's newly-appointed creative director Peter Dundas, writing: "Aaahh!! I'm so excited!! Love you @peter_dundas. @robertocavalli #CiaraForCavalli."

The two men had joined the star on stage last October at the Vogue Fashion Dubai Experience — a hint that a collaboration might be in the works.

"I am so honored to be the face of the current campaign for Roberto Cavalli," Ciara said in a statement. "I grew up truly admiring the beautiful collections and dreaming of wearing them.

"I had a marvelous night dancing with Mr. Cavalli last fall in Dubai, and now my dream of being in one of their campaigns has come true. I am excited that also now my friend Peter Dundas will be at the creative helm and I look forward to his creations."

Roberto — a favorite of stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone and Taylor Swift — announced Peter as the company's creative director in March. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian wore his first new creation for the house, a much-talked about sheer white gown, to the Met Gala.

The singer serenaded Cavalli in Dubai last October Photo: Getty Images

Looking ahead to fall, the stunning shots of the collection were photographed by Emmy winning director Francesco Carrozzini, who is also the mind behind clips by the likes of Beyoncé, Sia and Nicki Minaj.

On Wednesday, Cavalli released a video of Ciara's sensual campaign, which tells "the story of a world encapsulated in one room. A surreal kingdom where the walls look like a magical sky and surfaces enchant with desert volumes and earthy hues."

Having a hard time imagining it? Watch it here: