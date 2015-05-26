The 2015 Cannes Film Festival in France is underway, and so far it's not disappointing any of our wildest FOMO expectations. From jaw-dropping style moments like Naomi Watts in that v-neck grey Elie Saab gown we would literally marry to Calvin Klein's impossible to get into party at a private villa, there is plenty to come from the French Riviera.

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR ALL THE NON-STOP ACTION FROM CANNES



Naomi Watts wearing Elie Saab Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron, who is in town to premiere Mad Max: Fury Road, kicked up the level of effortless awesome wearing a super mini black leather fringe dress paired with heels that had traffic and cameramen stopped in their tracks. The actress and mother literally beamed as she walked in wearing, admittedly the most casual of looks, but certainly the coolest in our round up. Let this prove to be a lesson to all other red carpet walkers, owning an entrance always means dressing like yourself, at any age.

Charlize Theron showed off her toned legs in a black mini-dress Photo: Getty Images

We can always count on Cannes to be brimming with celebrity-filled yacht parties, red carpet wow moments and philanthropic fabulousness like the hottest ticket in town — the amfAR gala. For the purpose of fulfilling the needs of fashion fanatics, we are rounding up all the must-see looks.

One winner right out of the gates is Lupita Nyong'o's Gucci dress in as she calls it "grasshopper green." The actress wore this stunning number to the Cannes opening ceremony and paired it with Chopard jewels.