If the stars weren't looking stunning enough while at the Cannes Film Festival, they certainly kicked it up a notch at the 2015 Cannes amfAR gala. Every celebrity from pals Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss to Sienna Miller stepped out for the Thursday night event rocking the classic Cannes 'unofficial' dress code of gold, glitter and gorgeous ballgowns. And not only did the lovely ladies dazzle on the red carpet and runway, they later ruled the dance floor as well.

The theme may have been Cinema Against Aids, but the models certainly led the way in terms of fashion. Karlie, 22, kept to what has become her trademark monochrome style during the past week on the French Riviera, wearing a Tom Ford champagne dress with a choker-style collar which shimmered in the fading sunlight.



Photo: Getty Images

Chanel Iman donned a similar hue, wearing a nude Zuhair Murad couture princess gown, with a plunging neckline, tulle overlay and floral applique. Sienna, who is one of this year's festival jurors, wore a Ralph Lauren Collection slinky metallic dress paired with chunky platform heels. Lara Stone's glittering gold maxi gown featured spaghetti straps and plunging v-neck, but the model opted for a casual pair of Grecian flat gold sandals.

Photos: Getty Images

Twenty-year-old Gigi Hadid meanwhile, wore a risqué Tom Ford dress, which featured a high collar but a vertical cut-out running down the torso, and a thigh-high slit. Her pal Kendall wowed in a colorful Calvin Klein Collection crop top and full skirt. Rita Ora followed suit with the pop of color and wore a red strapless form-fitting Marchesa dress, and model Doutzen Kroes stunned in a shapeless scarlet gown by Margiela, which was roomy enough for getting down on the dance floor.

Photos: Getty Images

Aside from the high fashion, the celebs were in great spirits as they raised more than $30 million to fund research on curing HIV/AIDS by 2020. The night included a fashion show and auction where Leonardo DiCaprio, who looked dapper in a tux, donated a classic Banksy piece entitled “Copper On Cardboard” from his personal collection.

Photo: Getty Images

Feeling generous, Eva Longoria spent over $600,000 on an Andy Warhol portrait of Elizabeth Taylor in the bidding, and one bidder even paid over $13 million for a Jeff Koons piece, a sculpture entitled Coloring Book.

The evening's festivities had been curated by Carine Roitfeld with all the guests enjoying music by Mark Ronson, Imagine Dragons, Mary J. Blige and Charli XCX. Robin Thicke, Doutzen, Kendall, Gigi were all busting a move on the dance floor all night.

Photo: Getty Images

The ladies let loose bumping hips and throwing their hands up in the air at the glamorous black-tie gala held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, located just half an hour drive from Cannes.

Karlie not only took over the red carpet and dance floor, but she also acted as events chair for the evening, along with Diane Kruger, Natalie Portman, Sienna's fellow juror Jake Gyllenhaal, and F1 race driver Lewis Hamilton.

Photo: Getty Images