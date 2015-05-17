Last week was all about Princess Charlotte making her grand entrance into the world. But there were some other royal babies charming the world this week in Monaco. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, were baptized on May 10 and the whole family showed off their chic sense of style.

Click on the picture below to see more of this week's best royal style:

Photo: Getty Images

Charlene showed off a chic dress and jacket combination, complete with a matching hat as she carried her baby son into the cathedral. The proud mom and former Olympic swimmer chose Dior to design her bespoke outfit, matching her twins who wore personalized gowns that had also been created by the French fashion house.

The rest of the family followed suit for the historic affair. Albert's sister Princess Caroline looked elegant in a lilac dress and jacket, paired with a similarly-hued wide-brimmed hat, while her younger, Princess Stephanie, sister sported a vibrant cobalt dress with a white pattern at the waist.

Photo: Getty Images

And some of the younger members of the royal family made a splash as well. Stephanie's 21-year-old daughter Pauline Ducruet wore a white vest tucked inside a full skirt while her sister,16-year-old Camille Gottlieb, echoed her mother's bright blue dress, which she accessorized with a colorful shawl.

Photo: Getty Images

Though much of the attention was in Monaco, other royals were showcasing their fashion sense especially in hues of yellow. While Queen Elizabeth proved she can look regal in a casual outfit this week, she also stunned in a yellow summer tweed coat with a silk floral dress by Angela Kelly and a matching hat. The proud great-grandmother spoke for the first time about the birth of Princess Charlotte. Sharing her excitement with guests, the royal said, "We love having another girl," while at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia dazzled in a similar summery yellow tweed outfit while attending the final match between Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open, played at the Caja Majica in Madrid.

For more of this week's best royal style click on the photo below:

Photo: Getty Images