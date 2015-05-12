Princess Diana's summer vacation style: one-pieces, dresses and more

Princess Diana knew how to vacation in style. The late fashion icon bundled up beautifully for icy winter ski trips and dressed to impress in royal-appropriate dresses, shorts and swimsuits for summer sojourns all around the world. As only Diana could, she easily pulled off a wardrobe that was both sophisticated and down-to-earth.

Princess in Paradise: Diana visited the British Virgin Islands circa 1990 Photo: Getty Images



Her favorite hotspots were the warm Mediterranean waters off the coast of Majorca, Spain, as well as the British Virgin Islands, where she traveled with sons William and Harry. Even when it got hot, she kept it classy: No string bikinis for Diana. The sporty one-piece look suited her just fine, highlighting her slender figure without showing too much skin.

The beloved royal was effortlessly chic in Cairo Photo: Getty Images

As we approach summer, let's remember how Diana looked so happy and relaxed while surrounded by sun, sand and her kids. HELLO! takes look back at the Princess' breezy warm-weather style.

