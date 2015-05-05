We’ve seen all the stars who hit the Met Gala carpet from the front, but the designs of the gowns from the back are equally, if not more stunning.

It was the battle of the booty with Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez all showing off their assets in sheer and bejeweled gowns. Beyonce opted for Givenchy, Kim wore the inaugural design by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli and J.Lo wowed in Versace.

Photo: Getty Images

Other ladies who put their back in to it with detailing were Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus and Kerry Washington. Rosie, Jessica and Miley’s backs were on full display with plunging backs. Kerry’s Prada gown also showed off the Scandal star’s toned back but didn’t go quite as low.

Katie Holmes’ Zac Posen gown gave a peek at her back as did Behati Prinsloo’s Tommy Hilfiger dress. The detailing of Lily Aldridge’s Carolina Herrera baby blue dress is also worth noting with all its buttons.

Photo: Getty Images

As for the most mesmerizing back, that goes to Rihanna. The singer, who performed during the bash, needed handlers helping her up the stairs and down the carpet. Every time she stopped to take a picture, they were right there to get her situated and photo ready.

