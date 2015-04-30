Which blanket will Kate Middleton choose to debut the new royal baby?

When Kate Middleton stepped out onto the hospital steps to introduce Prince George to the world, it soon became clear that the “Kate effect” extended to her newborn baby. The bird-print muslin in which George was swaddled, by baby brand aden + anais, sold out within four hours of his appearance. The company’s website crashed and it experienced a 600 percent increase in sales on that item alone.

Kate and William bundled their son up outside the Lindo Wing Photo: Getty Images

With Kate's second baby due any minute now, royal fans have already started speculating about what she will wrap the little one in for his or her debut. She may well choose anais + aden for a second time. While aden + anais were unable to confirm whether Kate has picked anything up for the new arrival, they did open up about the royal seal of approval they received in 2013.

“When I was first made aware that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to debut Prince George in aden + anais, I couldn't believe it, I thought it was Photoshopped," co-founder Raegan Moya-Jones tells HELLO! Fashion.

"We were truly grateful and so delighted, especially since the Duchess reportedly picked out the muslin personally. That's the nicest thing, as at the end of the day, she was a first-time mum, like all of us once were."

Prince George swaddled tightly didn't stop him from crying Photo: Getty Images

The 100 percent cotton cloth that George appeared in is part of a pack of four "jungle jam" themed swaddles, printed with a bird, giraffe, elephant and monkey, which retails for $49.95 in the US. In the UK, the blankets retail for the equivalent of $69.

It’s not just Kate who is a fan of the brand. Celebrities including Beyoncé, Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman and model Alessandra Ambrosia have been spotted out and about with their babies and the swaddles.

The cloths are good for more than just wrapping babies. The aden + anais site says that they can also be used as a stroller or “nursing cover, a changing mat cover, burp cloth, tummy time blanket and more.”

William put George into his carseat before heading to Kensington Palace Photo: Getty Images

Raegan has four daughters herself and knows a thing or two about what new moms may need. The brand took off almost immediately after it launched in 2006, and can now be found in 63 countries around the world.