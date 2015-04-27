The week's best royal style: Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia

Last week the major fashion moments came out of Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday, but this week it was all about Queen Elizabeth's 89th birthday and the beloved royal didn't disappoint.

The elegant monarch enjoyed a day watching her beloved horse racing at Newbury Racecourse, looking as stylish as ever in a vibrant blue coat with a matching hat featuring red detailing. She was all smiles, no doubt also celebrating the imminent arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby, the newest addition to the British royal family.

Photo: Getty Images

Another British royal, Princess Beatrice, showed off her high fashion credentials as she attended a fashion conference in Florence, Italy. The 26-year-old arrived at the conference in a black-and-white patterned skirt and a white blouse. She paired the look with a chic black leather moto jacket and a pair of black ballet pumps.

Photo: Getty Images

Not so far away, Queen Letizia of Spain made a major statement this week showing off a sharp new bob hair cut at the Women Awards in Madrid. The 42-year-old wore a strapless black sequined dress, black heels and a pair of chandelier earrings.

Photo: Getty Images

Though Queen Letizia is also the queen of rocking stylish pantsuits, Princess Victoria of Sweden showed off her sophisticated business sense in an elegant black-and-white striped blazer as she visited The International Criminal Court in The Hague. She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos and a leather handbag.

For more of the best royal style from this week click on the pictures below:

Photo: Getty Images