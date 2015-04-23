Jennifer Lopez dazzles in multi-colored gown for dinner date with Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez was dressed to impress on Wednesday as she donned a dazzling multi-colored dress while filming American Idol. The singer apparently loved the outfit so much she wore it later that night while on a dinner date with Casper Smart.

The 45-year-old rocked a colorful, pleated maxi-dress from the Blumarine Fall 2015 line that featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with her signature gold hoop earrings while wearing her hair half up.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a multi-colored dress Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

J.Lo, who is a judge on the 14th season of the singing competition show, clearly loved her dress as she waved the sheer fabric around while making a grand entrance to the audience. Aside from rocking the daring gown, the brunette beauty also took a risk by wearing treacherous sky-high heels at the Hollywood studio.

After finishing judging duties, Jennifer headed to Italian restaurant Madeo in Los Angeles with her on-again-off-again 28-year-old beau Casper, who wore a less glamorous look. The choreographer kept it casual wearing an animal-patterned bucket hat with a black hoodie, jeans, and Timberland boots.

J.Lo enjoyed dinner with Casper Smart later the same night Photo: Getty Images

The couple split in July following a nearly 4-year relationship, but they have now been seen together again several times in recent months and left the restaurant together smiling in the same car.

We can expect to see a lot more of Jennifer and her sexy style as she will soon film the drama Shades Of Blue in Manhattan, and Mothers I'd Like To... The singer-turned-actress will also turn producer as she takes on the role for a new comedy series described as "Bridesmaids meets First Wives Club."