Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure knows how to make an entrance. The supermodel, 28, turned heads in a retro-inspired gown at the Harper's BAZAAR Violet Grey party on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The statuesque blonde's black-and-white gown featured a sweet and chic off-the-shoulder bow that was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's charming style.

Also in attendance was Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka, 15, who is currently promoting the last season of the hit AMC drama. The acclaimed teen star, dressed in a cute red mini-dress and strappy open-toe heels, posed alongside Rosie and Harper's Bazaar executive editor Laura Brown.

Rosie recently posed naked for beauty site Violet Grey in a seductive editorial. Not to worry — that sort of thing is just part of her daily routine.

“Oh, photo shoots are part of my day-to-day life; it’s not something that I mentally have to prepare for in any way,” the Transformers alum told the site.

Of course, the British beauty's skills go beyond posing for the camera: she has several films under her belt, and she'll soon star in the upcoming post-apocalyptic flick Mad Max. Extending beyond modeling is certainly something on her list.

"Being a model, being an actress — it’s not decided by you. You’re chosen. You’re cast, and that’s fantastic, of course," she explained. "There is always a sense of pride when you make the cut, but there has always been a big part of me that wants to make things happen for myself. I’d like to get myself into a position where I’m starting something on my own. That’s my focus for this year.”

