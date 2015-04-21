January Jones wows in plunging white jumpsuit at Tribeca Film Festival

It's Betty Draper like you've never seen her before — in a fashion-forward jumpsuit by Prabal Gurung. January Jones took time out of her busy schedule of promoting the last season of Mad Men and her new show The Last Man on Earth to attend the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her upcoming film Good Kill.

Photos: Getty Images

The stunning actress, 37, owned the red carpet on Sunday evening in a chic, minimalist white jumpsuit featuring a sexy and tasteful plunging neckline, tuxedo-like lapels and sheer side panels. January accessorized the chic monochrome ensemble with gold hoop earrings, several rings, and nude pumps.

Photo: Getty Images

She wasn't the only one in a daring style: co-star Zoe Kravitz opted for a form-fitting strapless black leather dress, which showed off her multiple arm tattoos. (Zoe and January previously worked together in X-Men.) Also in attendance was the film's star Ethan Hawke, who looked dapper in a grey suit and tie.

Photo: Getty Images

Good Kill tells the story of a man who finds himself conflicted about his job as an Air Force drone pilot. Ethan plays the struggling pilot, while January plays his long-suffering wife. It was quite the dream job for January, as she has previously admitted that she harbored a huge crush on Ethan after watching him perform in the 1991 film White Fang.

"[Ethan was] my biggest crush when I was a little girl," she recalled in an interview with Marie Claire. "I was weeping and I felt utterly powerless. I wanted to have that power to make people cry or laugh. I just thought that was such a cool thing."

Photo: Getty Images