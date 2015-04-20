After having a blast filming Hot Pursuit together, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon are having as much fun promoting it. Their first stop on their promotional tour was in Dallas for the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

The dynamic duo wore coordinated metallic dresses to the award show. The Southern belle donned a David Koma dress with mirrored crystals while the Colombian beauty opted for her signature form-fitting strapless frock with a peplum waist.

Photo: Getty Images

Not only did they pose and laugh their way down the star-studded red carpet, but the pair also took the stage to introduce Miranda Lambert's "Little Red Wagon" performance.

Miranda's spicy performance wasn't the only thing to grab the star attention. Her stunning red carpet look also turned heads. The 31-year-old singer looked like a country goddess in a plunging gown from Bibhu Mohapatra as she took home three of the eight awards she was nominated for that night.

Photo: Getty Images

And fellow Milestone winner, Taylor Swift, also rocked a pale-colored shimmery dress wearing a blue sleeveless creation from Reem Acra that showed off a little skin. The 'Shake It Off' singer embraced her mother Andrea after she gave a heartwarming speech to the audience about the 25-year-old.

Photo: Getty Images

Other beauties like Olivia Culpo, Kimberly Perry and more dazzled on the red carpet at the highly anticipated country event. We rounded up all the must-see looks of the night.