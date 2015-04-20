Last week marked the moment every bride-to-be was waiting for — the Spring/Summer 2016 Bridal shows in New York City. This industry preview is held for the go-to retailers we rely on so heavily to help guide in the planning of future nuptials during the months that follow.

The show features luxury and contemporary styles that will become available to blushing brides, with a pretty penny to spend, in 2016. While that wait may sound like a lifetime to some with a pressing date down the aisle, the shows came just in time for next year's spring and summer ceremonies.

Marchesa showcased their new bridal collection Photo: Getty Images

There were many trends present covering pretty much every modern day woman's bridal style whether being the princess bride, ethereal chick, rock n’ roll girl or just wanting to show off those abs you’ve worked so hard to achieve. Breathtaking gowns and gauchos were seen for everyone.

One of the most important milestones in adulthood for any woman is undeniably her wedding day. The work of talented designers has been seen (and salivated over) in magazines showing our favorite celebrity newlyweds for decades. Ivanka Trump jumped at the chance to work with designer Vera Wang after converting to Judaism for her partner, Jada Pinkett became a Smith in Badgley Mischka and classic beauties Jenna Bush Hager and Kate Bosworth both donned creations by the late designer, Oscar de la Renta during their ceremonies.

Not a red carpet celebrity? No problem. Next year's crop of those saying "I do" should not be discouraged by their journey for the perfect dress. What a bride wants, a bride can get, at least this season.

Get your pin boards ready future Mrs.! Here’s our daring to delicate round up of our favorite looks from last week's presentations. And veils up ladies: they run the gamut like never before, from princess daydream to western wear, with some full-length gaucho pants in for good measure. Carolina Herrera, Houghton, Reem Acra, Jenny Packham and more, on behalf of every bride, groom and bridesmaid, you have us feeling more inspired.

Click below for the full gallery: