Gisele Bundchen walks final runway in front of Tom Brady and her parents

After 20 years of fashion shoots, endless amounts of runways, and lots of travel to various Fashion Weeks, Gisele Bundchen took her final strut down the catwalk on Wednesday. As her husband Tom Brady and her parents looked on, the supermodel walked in her last show for Brazilian designer Colcci during São Paulo Fashion Week.

Photo: Getty Images

In fact, at the age of 14, it was during this Fashion Week that she took her first steps on the runway. “I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey,” she captioned a throwback image of herself at that age. “Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working other facets of the business. #first runway #14yearsold.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also explained during an interview on Globo television network on Wednesday that her life was very much like a cup of water filled to the brim. “If your cup is full, how are you going to put more into it?” she said. "I’m emptying my cup so I can put more things into it.”

Photo: Getty Images

Gisele opened the Colcci show in an A-line white and lace dress. For her last runway look ever, the mother of two wore a sundress with a full skirt in ivory and salmon stripes. At the end of the runway, models surrounded the 34-year-old wearing a variety of T-shirts with her face on it. Gisele fought back tears and threw her arm in the air as the group embraced her.

Photo: Getty Images

Her equally impressive husband also couldn’t resist sharing his sentiments about his wife. “Congratulations Love of my Life,” the New England Patriots quarterback wrote in a super sweet Facebook post. “You inspire me every day to be a better person. I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished on the runway. I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me. Nobody loves life more then you and your beauty runs much deeper then what the eye can see. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you. ‪#‎GOAT‪ #‎thebestisyettocome.”

Photo: Getty Images

In the fashion industry, Gisele’s career has been unrivaled, and she has been named the World's Highest-Paid Model by Forbes eight years in a row, having pocketed over $47 million last year alone. While her runway days are over, as Tom put it: the best is yet to come.

