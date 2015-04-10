When she's not swept up in mothering her dragons, Emilia Clarke is busy charming the red carpet. The brunette beauty — who has made a name for herself as the platinum blonde Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones — boasts a history of ladylike, fashion-forward pieces that demonstrate she's as confident in fashion as she is in the fictional land of Westeros.

Emilia isn't afraid of a chic, bold color Photo: Getty Images

The British-born actress, 28, generally veers toward classic hues like black and white, but throws in a bold color every so often. Like her regal Khaleesi character, she opts for standout pieces, wtih designs from Proenza Schouler, Donna Karan and more luxury brand names.

Emilia stole the limelight while on the SAG Awards red carpet Photo: Getty Images

On the critically acclaimed fantasy series, which returns to HBO for Season 5 on Sunday night, Emilia's character is often clothed in dramatic pieces and exquisitely styled with intricate hairdos and exotic, jaw-dropping accessories that reinforce her character's strength and determination. Coupled with strong writing, Daenerys's bold medieval-themed wardrobe helps boosts her storyline as a confident female leader.

“I think that’s the beauty of the show: as women, we accept our femininity and take strength from it, as opposed to trying to hide it and behave in a masculine way,” Emilia said in a recent interview with the RadioTimes.

Emilia's character exudes confidence and femininity Photo: HBO

Fans of the show, as well as the general public, have certainly noticed: there are numerous blogs, Pinterest boards and Etsy stores devoted to the series' fashion.

"We put a lot of effort and research into the costumes, so it’s a huge compliment," the show's designer Michele Clapton told Time magazine in 2013. "I think it’s so interactive. I’m sometimes influenced by fashion, and I think fashion is sometimes influenced by something which is very, very popular."

We can't wait to see what the Daenerys will wear in season 5 — and in real life.

Game of Thrones Season 5 premieres on HBO on Sunday April 12.