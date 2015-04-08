Amal Clooney doesn't need to be on a red carpet to show off her keen sense of style. The brunette beauty has been dazzling New York City with her street style rocking delicate frocks for date nights with husband George Clooney to designer business wear for lunch meetings.

The 37-year-old stepped out on Tuesday embracing the spring weather by wearing an orange Gucci Python-collar silk sleeveless top and Gucci caramel brown light matte cady knee-length skirt. She paired the outfit with a Balenciaga Le Dix Cartable purse and LK Bennett Cannes Laser-Cut Flower Pattern shoes. Amal also wore a pair of cat-eye grey sunglasses.

Photo: Getty Images

It seems like the human rights lawyer was discussing work during her lunch at Morandi. She was pictured carrying a notebook and letter from NYU Law with the name of a course on it. "The Law and Practice of the UN: An Advanced Course for Diplomats," read the paper. The dates of the course were listed as February 27 - June 17, 2015.

Photo: Getty Images

Amal and George are set to be based in New York for the foreseeable future. The 53-year-old is busy filming his new movie Money Monster while Amal recently announced that she is joining Columbia University this spring as a visiting faculty member and as a senior fellow with the law school's Human Rights Institute.

Photo: Getty Images

"It is an honor to be invited as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School alongside such a distinguished faculty and talented student pool," Amal said in an official statement. "I look forward to getting to know the next generation of human rights advocates studying here."

The Lebanese-British fashionista was spotted walking around the university Monday donning a white pencil skirt and cream top. She completed the look with a matching belted trench coat, Oscar de la Renta pumps and added a pop of color with a red Tod’s Cape purse.

Photo: Getty Images

George recently called his wife of five months "the smart one" and said, "I'm very happy," of his married life. "I really love my wife," he shared at the SeriousFun Children's Network's New York Gala. "I'm having a great time and I'm very proud of her. I couldn't be more proud of the things she does."