Katie Holmes wows in Zac Posen cut-out dress at 'Woman in Gold' premiere

Katie Holmes certainly elevated pink from girly color to adult hue. The brunette beauty, 36, rocked a stunning textured Zac Posen cut-out dress that managed to be both sexy and sophisticated while at the New York City premiere of Woman of Gold.









Posing alongside celebrities such as Helen Mirren and designer Zac Posen, Katie showed off her toned arms and midriff in her chic ensemble, which she paired with black Manolo Blahnik pumps and a few dainty gold accessories.

The Alterna Haircare Global Brand Ambassador kept her makeup fresh and minimal and opted for an edgy swept-back 'do to complement her style for the evening. (Just last week, Katie shared some insight into her beauty routine getting ready with 8-year-old daughter Suri on Instagram.)

Katie and Helen, who shared a few laughs on the red carpet, both star in the new Weinstein drama that is based on the true story of Maria Altmann, a Holocaust survivor who partnered with a lawyer to fight against Austria's government to reclaim her family's art, which was confiscated by the Nazis prior to World War II. Helen, 69, plays Altmann, who passed away in 2011.

"She was amazing. I wish I could have met her," Helen told Reuters. "It is a lovely story of triumph by an older woman. There are not many of those stories around."

