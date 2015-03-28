The royals were pretty in pink this week. Kate Middleton not only made her final public appearance before giving birth to her second child next month, but it also marked her last fashion statement for a little while. The Duchess dressed her baby bump in a pink Mulberry coat that she paired with black suede pumps as she joined Prince William to make various visits across south London, including a trip to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust's center in Deptford. True to her style, this outfit was recycled; she also wore it during her visit to New York in December.

Photo: Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also donned the color wearing a chic pale pink lace dress with short sleeves and a belted waist as she joined husband Prince Daniel for a four-day visit to South Korea. During their trip, they met with South Korean officials. President Park Geun-hye commended the parents on how they are raising their daughter Princess Estelle.

Photo: Rex

Princess Mary of Denmark tried out her version of the color wearing a pale pink snakeskin effect coat, which she paired with black trousers on Thursday. The usually conservative royal wore the edgier outfit while on a three-day visit to Japan with husband Prince Fredrik .





Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall opted for a black ensemble when she joined husband Mike Tindall for a rare night out on Wednesday. The 33-year-old paired her elegant sheer dress with an embellished coat to stay warm as they arrived for the English rugby team's Six Nations 2015 review dinner at Annabel's in London.

Photo: Rex