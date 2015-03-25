Amal Clooney's daring dinner look: crop top and wide-leg $1,550 pants

Amal Clooney is certainly fortifying herself on the best-dressed list. The barrister was certainly not monkeying around in her Giambattista Valli look as she left dinner at New York's Monkey Bar on Tuesday night.

George’s wife had legs for days in high-waisted $1,550 palazzo pants. The pattern and wide-legs made the already tall beauty even more statuesque. Amal paired the look with a feathered crop top (yes, a crop top) and a black coat. She also wore platform shoes and accessorized with a navy clutch.

Photo: GC Images

The 37-year-old has relocated to Manhattan for the time being while her husband is busy filming his new movie Money Monster. The new project is directed by Jodie Foster and also stars Julia Roberts.

Amal will be keeping busy as well this spring as she takes on a new role as visiting professor at Columbia Law School’s Human Rights Institute. "It is an honor to be invited as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School alongside such a distinguished faculty and talented student pool," Amal said in an official statement. "I look forward to getting to know the next generation of human rights advocates studying here."

Photo: GC Images

During her time in New York, she and George have been enjoying all the best food the city has to offer. The couple enjoyed a meal at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on Monday with George’s mother Nina. For this, she stepped out in a leopard coat. Both times, her hair was perfectly blown out.

One other interesting meal companion for Amal was Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The New York Post's Page Six says the ladies lunched together at The Lambs Club — only fitting if their meeting was to discuss any possible upcoming covers of a certain magazine. Anna also was privileged enough to attend their Venetian nuptials so maybe it was just two ladies catching up.

Photo: GC Images

Time will tell, but for now, we will let Amal’s clothes do the talking.