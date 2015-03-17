Olivia Wilde models for eco-friendly H&M line: 'It's absolutely beautiful'

Actress Olivia Wilde has found a way to combine her two passions, sustainability and fashion. The 31-year-old beauty is the face of H&M's new environmentally conscious line of clothes. The Conscious Exclusive collection is made of sustainable materials and is set to hit stores in April for the spring/summer season.

Photo: H&M

"Sustainability has got a bad reputation, especially in fashion. I think people assume the clothes will be dull, the fabrics uncomfortable and the design uninspiring," Olivia said in a statement. "It’s like people think sustainability is a penance. This couldn't be further from the truth, and the H&M Conscious Exclusive collection shows that sustainability is no compromise on style."

Photo: H&M

The collection, which was created by French stylist Ludivine Poiblanc, uses organic materials such as tencel, recycled wool and sequins. Not only are the clothes comfortable, but Olivia reveals she wanted to support the campaign for their fashionable designs as well. Pieces include an organic silk tuxedo blazer and a sleeveless evening gown with a hand-drawn avian print.

Photo: H&M

"I hope the collection empowers women around the world who love fashion but want to consume it in a more sustainable way," Olivia added. "It gives them the chance to look their best, and also act responsibly. I also hope the rest of the fashion industry is watching. I think this is how all fashion should be. Great style that's naturally more sustainable."

H&M also shares a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot where Olivia reveals her favorite item of the collection is a hand-painted linen and silk skirt. "I just think it's absolutely beautiful," she said. "H&M is doing a great thing by showing people that sustainability doesn't mean compromising fashion."

A long time supporter of environmental advocacy, the Tron Legacy star is the co-founder of Conscious Commerce, a site that ensures when you buy something, the money actually goes to help the people who made it.

Olivia and fiancée Jason Photo: Getty Images



If acting, modeling and charity work wasn't enough to keep Olivia busy, she's also the mother to son Otis who turns one next month. She is also planning her wedding to fiancée Jason Sudekis, whom she got engaged to in January 2013.