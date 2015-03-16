Although she is due to give birth next month, Kate Middleton didn't slow down this week attending three days of engagements. Of course, for each appearance the Duchess looked her fashionable self by wearing blue and cream outfits and a recycled item.

The $255 Dalmatian-printed coat dress by Hobbs that Kate wore for her visit to the seaside town of Margate on Wednesday was previously worn by the royal in her last public outing before giving birth to Prince George in July 2013.

Photo: Getty Images

Just the next day, the 33-year old wore a chic cream coat by JoJo Maman Bébé for her tour of the Downton Abbey set at Ealing Studios where she was greeted by members of the cast and crew including Lord Julian Fellowes, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery .

For Friday's service that marked the end of combat operations in Afghanistan, Kate joined the rest of the royal family wearing an all-navy ensemble and blue earrings similar to her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Prince Edward's wife, the Countess of Wessex, was also in attendance where she donned a monochrome patterned dress, a black jacket and matching hat. The Queen's granddaughter's were also out and about this week. Princess Beatrice wore a La Mania black tuxedo gown to the Alexander McQueen gala in London while Zara Tindall showed off some great fascinators at the Cheltenham festival.

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria decided to share her fashion sense with daughter Princess Estelle. Since her husband Prince Daniel was unable to attend, the two decided to make it a mommy and me outing in matching purple coats to celebrate Victoria's name day in Stockholm, Sweden.

Earlier in the week, Princess Victoria opted for a more neutral look, wearing an ivory colored dress and heels to meet Anote Tong, the President of Kiribati during his visit to the Scandinavian country.

And Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a cape-style beige coat with black tights, heels and large earrings when she visited a primary school in the town of Capelle Aan Den Ijssel.

