A favorite designer of Kate Middleton and many A-listers, it was no wonder that the stars like Victoria Beckham, Princess Beatrice and Naomi Campbell came out to pay homage to the late Alexander McQueen at the Savage Beauty gala on Thursday in London.

The former Spice Girl stunned in a black strapless cut out dress from her own fashion line with a more so than usual smokey eye. Her best accessory, however, was her husband David Beckham, who looked handsome in a navy suit and bow tie.

Actress Salma Hayek also made her way to the event in a waist-hugging peacock-inspired dress. Former Prince Harry love Cressida Bonas and supermodel Kate Moss were also in attendance.

Kate not only looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a sheer black lace high neck McQueen design that featured long sleeves and a flowing skirt, but also in the show itself. Her 3D holographic image was highlighted alongside 240 of his most iconic creations.

Prince Harry's ex also chose black donning a black silk dress with pink detailing and a matching clutch. Inside, she mingled with his cousin, Princess Beatrice, who kept with the similar color palette. The royal wore a black tuxedo gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with cutout-designed heels, matching clutch and sequined butterfly hair-clip.

Black may have been the color of choice for many, but singer FKA Twigs opted for a much more vibrant design to showcase her appreciation for the famous designer. Robert Pattinson's girlfriend went all out with color wearing a rainbow dress with giant head-framing feathers.

The exhibition was originally shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, but was brought to London as it was McQueen's home and where he based his label. Sarah Burton has since taken over the design work creating more iconic dresses like Kate Middleton's on her wedding day.

