Anna Wintour's secret to success: 'If you aren’t sure of yourself, pretend that you are'

Anna Wintour has ruled the fashion world for years as the editor-in-chief of Vogue and now we get a peek behind her success in a new interview with the magazine maven.

Anna has become known for her fashion choices on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

Author Alistair Campbell interviewed Anna for his new book Winners And How They Succeed, where she shared the secrets of her success. "Everyone should be sacked at least once in their career because perfection doesn't exist," she said in a book extract featured in the Sunday Times' Style magazine. "It's important to have setbacks, because that is the reality of life." The fashionista, who became editor in chief of Vogue in 1988, was fired in 1975 from her role as a junior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar just nine months after starting.

The Vogue editor can often be seen front row with celebrities like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian Photo: Getty Images

Anna, 65, also reveals that delegating and being decisive are key factors that have helped her rise to the top. "Most people prevaricate. I decide fast," she said. "I'm a very good delegator. People work better when they have responsibility."

In her signature sunglasses, Anna is often depicted as an ice queen Photo: Getty Images

The 65-year-old, who admits to waking up at 5:00 a.m., had some surprising admissions that go against her frosty persona. Despite ruling the fashion world, she says she has no clue how to make a dress, can't write, and couldn't create an image from a photo shoot. And all of that confidence she exudes takes work. ‘‘Even if you aren’t sure of yourself, pretend that you are," she said. "Because it makes it clearer for everyone else."