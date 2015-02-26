Fashion Week is all about glamour and taking risks, and no one seems to understand that better than Salma Hayek. The actress and mom, 48, took street style to another level on Wednesday when she was spotted arriving to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in a chic baby blue beret.

Photo: Getty Images

Fashion fans went wild for the vintage-inspired Parisian look, which the Mexican actress updated with some color and flair. The brunette beauty gave a nod to menswear fashion with a sophisticated navy blazer, button down shirt, and burgundy pants that matched her shoes, purse and floral necktie. She elegantly topped it all off with oversized sunglasses.

Photo: Getty Images

It's a bit of a departure for the sultry star, who generally stuns in curve-hugging ensembles and revealing gowns. Salma has repeatedly shown that curves are sexy, and confidently dresses for her body type. "I don't want to be size zero and I'm glad I'm not," she once said.

Photo: Getty Images

We couldn't agree more. She's looking fabulous.