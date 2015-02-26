Is color the new black? Hollywood's leading male stars donned tuxes in a wide range of hues and styles at the 2015 Academy Awards on Sunday night. From Miles Teller to Jared Leto, actors gave actresses a run for their money in the fashion department.

Photo: Getty Images



While the public generally focuses on gowns and jewelry, this year the male style was quite interesting: the formal attire ranged in colors, with actors like Selma star David Oyelowo in crimson red, Eddie Redmayne in navy Alexander McQueen, while Benedict Cumberbatch kept it sophisticated in white.

Photo: Getty Images



Even the presenters wanted a bit of change from formal black. Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris walked the red carpet in a unorthodox light grey tux paired with a matching bowtie. Later during the awards show, he changed into a maroon-colored style (it was one of many wardrobe choices.)

Who wore their alternative tux the best? Click on the image below to see Hollywood's suavest:



