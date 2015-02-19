Gigi Hadid may have been busiest model during New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is all grown up. She started modeling at the age of 2 as the face of Guess Kids, and now 17 years later, it seems like every which way you turn, there she is. That has especially rung true during New York Fashion Week.

The Sports Illustrated model is the daughter of former Dutch model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster and real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Her mom can often be seen giving her daughter direction in front of the camera on the show and is such a proud mom. Gigi even told HELLO! what her mom thinks of her success: “She is so excited.”

The Maybelline spokesperson made her debut on the New York Fashion Week catwalk a year ago in Desigual, and since then, she has traveled all over the world and has graced numerous magazine covers. This season, she has walked several runways including Jeremy Scott and Michael Kors, sat front row at Diesel Black Gold and hit the town with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The beauty is most definitely leaving a lasting impression on fashion industry influencers, and it is easy to say that Gigi is achieving brunette pal Kendall Jenner’s new "it" girl status.

