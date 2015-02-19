Red carpet royals: 10 celebrity couples who rule awards show fashion

Our British neighbors might have Prince William and Kate Middleton, but Americans have their own royalty too. Rather than living in castles, our kings and queens hail from the fabulous Hills of Hollywood.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner holding hands at the 2013 Oscars Photo: Getty Images

Lucky for us, each year Tinseltown's elite take to awards season red carpets in elaborate gowns and stately suiting, catapulting trends and sparking envy in the hearts of their fans. Now try multiplying this good fortune by two.

Whether it’s actors falling in love, or a heartthrob settling down with an industry newcomer, power players tackling the fashion police in tandem is essentially our dream come true. So it’s only natural that when Hollywood’s A-listers decide to get cozy off screen we can barely contain our enthusiasm.

The current king and queen of the carpet are none other than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. From matching suits to thigh-high slits, we’ve admired these two for years. But they aren’t alone — as the 2015 Academy Awards approaches this Sunday, we take a look back at the most impressive red carpet moments from a few of our favorite celebrity couples.

Click on the image below to view the best red carpet moments:



