David Beckham took his four children out to support their mom Victoria at her New York Fashion Week show this weekend. The former England soccer captain was pictured on the front row with their youngest child, 3-year-old Harper, seated on his lap.

The family, who had flown in from London to JFK airport earlier that morning, scored high in the style stakes as they coordinated in all-black ensembles.

Little Harper had changed out of her traveling ensemble of jeans and bright red turtle neck sweater and into a black mini dress that featured a crisp white collar and cuffs.

David Beckham arrives at Victoria's show with his four children

While the crowds had flocked to see Victoria's Autumn/Winter 2015 collection, it was adorable Harper who drew attention ahead of the show's start. Followers on Twitter were quick to note how much the fair-haired youngster had grown, with the biggest change in appearance coming from her lovely long locks.

Harper played photographer throughout the show, being given the family camera to play around with. The sweet shutterbug behaved like an absolute angel, sitting obediently on her dad's lap and next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The influential magazine editor was seated next to North West earlier in the week and witnessed the tot, who is only 20 months old, have a bit of a meltown, resulting in mom Kim Kardashian having to take her daughter away from the front row.

Although North is no stranger to the front row, having appeared at shows including dad Kanye's collection for Adidas earlier in the week, and shows including Balenciaga and Givenchy last season, it seems that the little girl became a bit upset during Alexander Wang's catwalk presentation on Saturday, beginning to cry as Kim tried to soothe her.



Kanye also made an attempt to cheer up his little girl by giving her big smiles, and eventually she was once again well-behaved after being distracted with some colorful stickers to play with.

David Beckham snapped a selfie with his three sons and daughter

David temporarily took the camera out of Harper's hands to snap a selfie with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, who were all suited and booted for the occasion.

Backstage, Victoria was reunited with her family as she posed for group photographs. The former Spice Girl had received a sweet card from her children ahead of the show, which bore the message: "Good luck with the show mummy. Love, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. xxxx."

The designer took to Instagram to share photos of her "babies", captioning one of her husband and kids: "My babies x love having my family with me x vb #NYFW#AW15."