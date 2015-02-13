Model royalty: Gigi, Kendall, Karlie plus 5 others who rule the runway

Gigi, Kendall, Karlie — a new regime of fashionably entertaining 'It' girls has arrived. The late-teen to 20-somethings are rocking the heck out of their reign on the runway and we are sure to see them during New York's Mercedes Benz Fashion Week which starts Thursday.

Justin Bieber is often seen with these 'It' girls of fashion Photo: Getty Images

They have also been dubbed the “Insta girls” by Vogue for their phenomenal use of social media, but what makes them even more appealing than their good looks is that these hugely in demand ladies also appear to be the best of friends. Globe-trotting together for magazine shoots and fashion weeks, it’s really no wonder the bombshells bonded.

“It’s really fun,” Gigi Hadid tells HELLO! “It’s great to be able to experience it all together. If we get invited to an event, the first thing we do is ask ‘are you going?’”

This clique of beautiful besties is also inclusive of muses to some of the most influential designers, including none other than industry king, Karl Lagerfeld, who recently plucked both Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne into his inner social circle from which he finds youthful inspiration.

Cara and Kendall are two of the girls about town Photo: Getty Images

From reality roots to celebrity family trees, as is the case for most of this new crop of models, we are sure to see these fresh faces gracing covers and dominating catwalks (and possibly the entire fashion world) well into 2015 and years to come.

