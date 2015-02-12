Marc and Sofia. Karl and Diane. Zac and Coco. Fashion folk see these names and immediately know who we're talking about — in this case, Marc Jacobs and muse Sofia Coppola, Karl Lagerfeld and muse Diane Kruger, Zac Posen and muse Coco Rocha.
For designers, a muse is a source of tremendous sartorial inspiration, the woman they visualize wearing their clothes. A woman of like-minded style in whom they see themselves. Their red-carpet avatar. And it just so happens that many top style gurus count celebrity pals as their most inspiring muses.
"You always had a little sway in your step, a little swag," Zac recently told Lucky magazine in a joint interview with Coco. "That’s one of the reasons you’re my muse. Well, your positive attitude too — but mostly because you can sing and dance."
To which she replied, "I always wish we could have our own TV show. That's one of the things I see happening in the future."
Meanwhile, other major designer-celebrity partnerships are Diane and Jason Wu (who just designed a chic handbag after the actress), Donatella Versace and Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, not to mention Scarlett Johansson and Dolce & Gabbana, Charlize Theron and Dior and Natalie Portman and Rodarte. Don't forget Kim Kardashian and Givenchy's Ricardo Tisci, who considers the selfie-loving mogul a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.
That would certainly be news to the late, legendary Audrey Hepburn, who was the original face of Givenchy.
In honor of New York Fashion Week (February 12-19), take a look at world-famous designers and their celebrity muses.