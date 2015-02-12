Marc and Sofia. Karl and Diane. Zac and Coco. Fashion folk see these names and immediately know who we're talking about — in this case, Marc Jacobs and muse Sofia Coppola, Karl Lagerfeld and muse Diane Kruger, Zac Posen and muse Coco Rocha.

Zac Posen and Coco Rocha share fashion sensibilities as well as a love of Barbra Streisand Photo: © Getty Images



For designers, a muse is a source of tremendous sartorial inspiration, the woman they visualize wearing their clothes. A woman of like-minded style in whom they see themselves. Their red-carpet avatar. And it just so happens that many top style gurus count celebrity pals as their most inspiring muses.

"You always had a little sway in your step, a little swag," Zac recently told Lucky magazine in a joint interview with Coco. "That’s one of the reasons you’re my muse. Well, your positive attitude too — but mostly because you can sing and dance."

To which she replied, "I always wish we could have our own TV show. That's one of the things I see happening in the future."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (with daughter North) count Givenchy's Ricardo Tisci as a good friend Photo: © Getty Images

Meanwhile, other major designer-celebrity partnerships are Diane and Jason Wu (who just designed a chic handbag after the actress), Donatella Versace and Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, not to mention Scarlett Johansson and Dolce & Gabbana, Charlize Theron and Dior and Natalie Portman and Rodarte. Don't forget Kim Kardashian and Givenchy's Ricardo Tisci, who considers the selfie-loving mogul a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

That would certainly be news to the late, legendary Audrey Hepburn, who was the original face of Givenchy.

In honor of New York Fashion Week (February 12-19), take a look at world-famous designers and their celebrity muses.

Click on the photo below for the full gallery: